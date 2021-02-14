Gov. Beshear: Fifth-straight week of declining COVID case reports

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear provided an update Sunday, confirming the past week as the fifth-straight week of declining COVID case reports.
“That had never happened for four straight weeks in the pandemic,” Beshear said in a video uploaded to social media. “It means we continue to move in the right direction.”
On Sunday, Beshear reported 1,710 additional cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, bringing the total number of cases reported in Kentucky to 388,798.
An additional 10 deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Sunday. Total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky is now 4,282.
The state’s positivity rate is now at 6.78 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
Beshear also reminded Kentuckians to stay safe as another winter weather event begins overnight Sunday.
“Tomorrow morning, give yourself some extra time. It’s not worth it, even if it takes you just a little bit longer if you rush and end up hurting yourself or others,” Beshear said.
The governor will be giving another update Monday morning on winter weather conditions. The briefing will be streamed live on the WAVE 3 News app and our social channels.
Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 1,019
- Patients currently in ICU : 270
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 147
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional information will be provided in Monday’s report.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.