Gov. Beshear: 769 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 19 new deaths

On Saturday, the governor reported the positivity rate is under 7 percent for the second straight day in Kentucky.
By Dustin Vogt | February 13, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 7:25 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear updated the commonwealth on new reported cases of COVID-19 Saturday, stating the positivity rate is under 7 percent for the second straight day.

In an update provided through social media, Beshear confirmed 769 additional cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth Saturday. The total number of cases reported in the commonwealth is now 387,090.

An additional 19 deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed in Saturday’s report, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 4,272.

Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now at 6.87 percent.

Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:

  • Patients currently hospitalized : 1,059
  • Patients currently in ICU : 266
  • Patients currently on a ventilator : 143

For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.

