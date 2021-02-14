Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 1,233 new cases, 24 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Sunday with newly reported COVID-19 cases within the state.
Sunday’s report confirmed an additional 1,233 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 648,875.
An additional 55 deaths due to COVID-19 in Indiana were also reported in Sunday’s update. The total number of deaths due to the virus in the state is now 11,746.
Other updates provided Sunday include an additional 6,505 individuals have been tested and 40,861 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 3,049,828 unique individuals have been tested in the state, with 7,557,530 total tests administered.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state of Indiana is now at a 5.7 percent average for all tests administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 41,530 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 7,267 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now totaled at 422,231, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 94.7 percent Sunday.
