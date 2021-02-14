List: Snow emergencies in the Cincinnati-area

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Communities in the Cincinnati-area are issuing snow emergencies for another round snow expected to start early Monday.
City of Madeira-Snow emergency
The city says no on street parking will be allowed starting Monday at 6 a.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Vehicles parked on the street during those hours could be get a citation and could be towed.
Kentucky
Boone County-Level one snow emergency.
This has been in effect since Friday.
“Motorists are advised to continue to exercise caution when travelling. Due to cold temperatures ice may be encountered in some areas,” the Boone County Emergency Management said.
Elsmere-Snow emergency. It will go into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The Elsmere Police Department says:
“A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Elsmere, KY. All vehicles parked on designated snow emergency streets must be moved. Vehicles are permitted during a snow emergency to be parked on unpaved surfaces. Residents have the option to move vehicles immediately if more convenient for their schedule.”
The Villa Hills Police Department issued a snow emergency for Cities of Villa Hills and Crescent Springs.
“Due to the uncertainty of the specific amount and duration of the winter weather and for the continuous potential for inclement weather throughout the upcoming week, this snow emergency shall remain in effect until rescinded by the mayors of the cities, the Chief of Police, or the designee.”
City of Taylor Mill-Snow emergency will go into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Officials say the emergency will remain in effect until further notice.
City of Lakeside Park, KY- snow emergency will go into effect 7 p.m. Sunday.
“All vehicles must be removed from the City Streets by 11:00 p.m. on February 14, 2021,″ officials said.
