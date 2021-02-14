More downtown-area business owners weigh-in on 3CDC’s “Save Local” initiative

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -More business owners in the downtown-area who are participating in “Save Local,” an initiative created by the Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation, 3CDC, spoke to FOX19 NOW on how this will help them financially during the pandemic.
Nelson Castillo, Managing Partner at Prime Cincinnati, explained the outlook on businesses downtown.
“How can we really bring people to downtown? So, the only traffic we’re having right now is on the weekend,” Castillo said. “I believe there’s a lot of people going on road trips, sure.”
“Save Local” launched Monday to help drive Cincinnatians to shop and dine in downtown and Over-the-Rhine during the cold winter months so that way businesses will still be around in the spring.
“For a lot of people, the mentality is ‘Oh, they’ll be there. They just take for granted that we’re all going to hold on. The reality is that a lot of us aren’t going to make it,” Jose Salazar of Salazar, Mita’s, and Goose & Elder said in a press release. “We won’t be around. So we need folks to come and support us. Help us get through February and March. And hopefully, we’re there for April.”
Salazar told us this is not just happening with restaurants in the downtown area but also in other industries.
“Not just the culinary arts, but in general, Cincinnati has kind of put itself on the map, so I’m eager to see it get back,” Salazar said.
3CDC says each week, customers will have a list of two events and promotions. One will be for those looking to step outside of their homes, and the other will be for customers wanting to support them remotely.
