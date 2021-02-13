Winter Storm Watch from Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cold air settles in Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows in the teens. Sunday, Valentine’s Day, will remain cold and mostly cloudy with highs in the chilly 20s.
Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Look for snow to arrive early Monday morning and continue into Tuesday midday.
The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH starting Sunday evening and continuing through into Tuesday. Be prepared for a disruptive winter event that will impact the region through Tuesday.
A developing storm system has the potential to bring significant heavy snow to the Tri-State. Preliminary estimates indicate that some locations could receive up to 10 inches of snow accumulation from this system. This number will vary depending upon the track and progression of the storm.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the teens throughout most of the snow event, which means that we’ll see a fluffy, powdery snowfall. In this situation, 1 inch of liquid would make 20 inches of snow.
Wednesday into Friday, the forecast calls for snow, ice and rain. It could be quite messy for several days after the big storm Monday and Tuesday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.