3 wounded at SC’s Northwoods Mall, police searching for gunman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they are searching for the gunman responsible for wounding three people Sunday afternoon in a shooting at Northwoods Mall.
Authorities held a brief news conference Sunday afternoon but did not take questions.
Lt. Matt Hughes said police responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting.
“Upon arrival, we quickly determined it was not an active shooter situation,” Hughes said.
Three people shot in the incident were taken to area hospitals. Two of them, Hughes said, suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries, while the third victim was listed in serious condition.
He said police evacuated everyone from the mall and locked it down and determined the shooter was no longer inside the mall.
Police obtained surveillance video that helped them identify a person of interest, Hughes said. Investigators are working to identify that person and locate him.
Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said the victims were two females and one male. It is not clear which one is in serious condition.
Investigators say the shooting happened in a common area of the mall.
Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-743-7200.
Witness Joseph Zimmerman said he was shopping with his girlfriend in JC Penney at approximately 1:30 p.m. when they heard the shots.
“I heard four distinct gunshots,” Zimmerman said, adding that the shots sounds as if they came from near the entrance to the store.
“It caught everyone’s attention and we looked around at one another, but it took a few seconds to realize what had happened,” he said. “I saw people start running into the JC Penny’s to find an exit.”
He said they tossed their merchandise aside and ran for the nearest exit and made it out of the mall safely.
“I know everyone was pretty shaken up though,” he said.
Earlier, a witness said she was sitting in an open area of the mall before she went to work. She said she heard one single shot followed by several more and then saw people drop and start running.
The witness said she ran into a restroom and was eventually escorted out by police.
