Cincinnati Children’s cancels appointments ahead of severe weather
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center on Burnet Avenue (Source: WXIX)
By Maggy Mcdonel | February 14, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 8:44 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Children’s is canceling appointments in anticipation of the upcoming snowstorm.

Hospital officials say all in-person outpatient appointments beginning at 1 p.m. Monday are canceled.

The Cincinnati area is expecting two rounds of snow with up to 10 inches of accumulation over the next few days.

They say elective outpatient surgeries and procedures scheduled in the afternoon or could extend into the afternoon Monday are also canceled. Providers are aware and will contact patients to reschedule.

Children’s says clinic appointments before 1 p.m. Monday are still on. However, they say they are searching for opportunities to switch appointments to Telehealth, so patients may be offered that option.

They ask that anyone with questions or concerns contact their provider.

