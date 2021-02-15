Cincinnati Children’s cancels appointments ahead of severe weather

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Children’s is canceling appointments in anticipation of the upcoming snowstorm.
Hospital officials say all in-person outpatient appointments beginning at 1 p.m. Monday are canceled.
They say elective outpatient surgeries and procedures scheduled in the afternoon or could extend into the afternoon Monday are also canceled. Providers are aware and will contact patients to reschedule.
Children’s says clinic appointments before 1 p.m. Monday are still on. However, they say they are searching for opportunities to switch appointments to Telehealth, so patients may be offered that option.
They ask that anyone with questions or concerns contact their provider.
