COVID-19 vaccine clinics delayed due to weather

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The inclement weather forced the postponement of several COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the Tri-State.
Here is a list of what we know:
Hamilton County Public Health
- If you were scheduled to receive the vaccine at either the Hamilton County Board of Elections or the Anderson Center on Monday, HCPH should have called you to reschedule.
- If you were scheduled for vaccination Tuesday, February 16, your new appointment will be at the same location and same time as originally scheduled on the following dates:
- If you were scheduled for the 2nd Dose Clinic at the Anderson Center Tuesday, February 16, your new appointment will take place at the Anderson Center Monday, February 22;
- If you were scheduled for the 1st Dose Clinic at the Hamilton County Board of Elections, your new appointment will take place at the Hamilton County Board of Elections Monday, February 22;
- If you were scheduled for the 2nd Dose Clinic at the Hamilton County Board of Elections, your new appointment will take place at the Hamilton County Board of Elections Tuesday, February 23.
UC Health
The UC Health COVID-19 Vaccination Center at UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 7 a.m. until noon.
People who have appointments during that time will be offered another appointment either later in the same day or later in the week (weather permitting). Those with appointments between 7 a.m. - noon Tuesday, Feb. 16 should call 513-584-DOSE (3673) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., and select option 2 to reschedule their appointment.
The Christ Hospital Health Network
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 16, at noon. All patients scheduled before noon Monday should have been contacted. Those scheduled before noon Tuesday will be asked to come in the afternoon unless otherwise informed.
Premier health Vaccine Clinics
Premier Health postponed vaccine clinics scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15.
There is no need to call the call center. Premier Health should have reached out to all who had vaccine appointments scheduled on Monday to reschedule.
Northern Kentucky Health Department
If you were scheduled to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at one of NKY Health’s locations on Monday you will be contacted to reschedule your appointment.
St. Elizabeth
COVID-19 vaccine clinic will reopen Tuesday at noon.
- Appointments that were from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday will be rescheduled Saturday, Feb. 27 at the same time.
- Appointments from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday will be rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27 at the same time.
