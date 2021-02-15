Former Bengal ‘Pacman’ Jones facing assault charge, court records show

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Former Cincinnati Bengal’s player Adam “Pacman” Jones is facing an assault charge, according to Hamilton County Court records.
Jones, 37, is charged with misdemeanor assault after he punched and kicked someone in the head, the court complaint reads.
The person Jones is accused of assaulting lost consciousness due to being hit, the complaint says.
In 2019, Jones was facing charges after he was accused of cheating at the Rising Star Casino.
In the plea deal, he agreed to plead guilty to cheating at gambling, a felony, and resisting law enforcement, which is a misdemeanor.
Jones spent was with the Bengals from 2010-17.
He retired after one year with the Denver Broncos in 2018.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.