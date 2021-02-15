Heavy Snow this Evening, Some Sleet and Freezing Rain Southeast of the City

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING until Tuesday at 1 p.m. for heavy snow. Adams, Lewis, Mason, Robertson and the southern parts of Brown, Owen, Grant, Pendleton and all of Bracken Counties may see significant ice accumulations.
Snow totals this morning were in the vicinity of 2″. Additional accumulations of 5″ to 8″ are possible mainly west and north of I-71 this evening. The counties mentioned above with ice in the forecast will see lower snow totals because of the ice.
Travel conditions will deteriorate rapidly this evening. Snow will end before dawn Tuesday but temperatures will drop into the teens and wind chills will be close to zero at times. In addition in open areas drifting and blowing of snow may be a problem. Storm totals in many areas will be around 10″
Some melting will take place the next few days when the sun peeks through the clouds but temperatures for the most part will remain colder than freezing through the weekend.
Wednesday night into Friday morning, the forecast calls for snow, ice and rain. It could be quite messy for several days after the big storm Monday and Tuesday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.