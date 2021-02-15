Junk removal company helps ‘heal the heartbroken’ with annual Valentine’s Day event

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For some people, Valentine’s Day is a chance to celebrate love with a significant other, but one Cincinnati company is using the holiday to help “heal the heartbroken” by giving people a chance to throw their past into the trash.
Junk King hosted its third annual dump truck event in Blue Ash on Valentine’s Day 2021.
Co-Owner and CEO, Jack Brendamour, said the event encourages people who are brokenhearted to say goodbye to their exes by tossing sentimental items into the truck.
“Last year someone came up and threw a bracelet on the back of our truck and said ‘that’s it. I’m done and moving on,’” Brendamour said.
The junk removal company believes one person’s trash can be another person’s treasure, which is why employees said they try to donate and recycle as many of the items as they can.
“Anything and everything as long as it’s not flammable or hazardous waste, and we have outlets for so many different things. Over the years, our big recycling center, we take it back. We sort it, and then we try and send it to where it’s best,” Brendamour said.
The reason behind the event is, in part, to help people heal from their heartache, but Brendamour said it is also a lighthearted opportunity for laughter.
“We did it with the city of Blue Ash and the police department, and it’s just, we’re a very community first company, and people have gotten a laugh out of it, and you can actually get some closure and get rid of some stuff,” Brendamour said.
Those who stopped by the truck on Sunday did not leave emptyhanded because they received flowers and chocolate candy.
Junk King’s owners said they will be donating one-dollar to the American Heart Association for every item that was dumped as part of their effort to raise awareness for American Heart Month.
