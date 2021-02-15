Man arrested for murder following Sunday shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man has been arrested for murder following a shooting that happened on Sunday.
Officers were called to the 300 block of St. Andrews Drive Sunday for a reported shooting.
Pierce Township officers found the victim and the suspect, Cody Crawford, 27, at the scene, police say.
Crawford admitted to shooting the victim during an altercation that happened after a crash, according to Pierce Township police.
The victim was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
Crawford was taken into custody and has been charged with murder, according to police.
