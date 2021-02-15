817 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 817 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Indiana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 649,652, the ISDH reports.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 11 new cases (5,301 total)
- Franklin County: One new case (1,575 total)
- Ohio County: One new case (518 total)
- Ripley County: Two new cases (3,215 total)
- Switzerland County: Zero new cases (744 total)
- Union County: Zero new cases (660 total)
The ISDH reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday.
11,765 people in Indiana have died from the virus since March 16, 2020.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.3%.
Indiana residents ages 65 and older can now sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
The next group of eligible Hoosiers will include those ages 60 and up. The date for when this will happen is still unknown though.
