PHOTOS: Snowfall returns to the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you have not heard by now, heavy snowfall is expected in the Tri-State until Tuesday afternoon.
The snow started early Monday with most areas seeing an inch or two. There will be a bit of a lull during the midday before the second heavier round ramps up.
Round two will start after 2 p.m. Monday and go into the morning hours of Tuesday.
Be prepared for travel disruptions and dangerous driving conditions during the winter event. Additional four to six inches in this round.
Some locations could receive up to 10 inches of snow accumulation from this system. This number will vary depending upon the track and progression of the storm.
