Heavier snow now moving into the Tri-State.; Up to 10″ may fall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Monday morning’s snow gave way to a brief break, but very heavy snow is expected to start around 2 p.m. in the Tri-State.
An additional four to six inches of snow is expected to fall through the evening and overnight before tapering off around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
We could see up to 10 inches of snow when all is said and done however some areas could see higher totals.
Keep in mind, snow totals are highly dependent on the storm track.
The Tri-State could get more snow than we have seen so far this month in the next few days.
Be prepared for travel disruptions and dangerous driving conditions during the winter event, snow will stack up quickly.
Crews are reminding drivers to give them space to work on the roads.
Many communities have declared snow emergencies and are asking people to moved their parked cars from roadways to make it easier for plows to clear streets.
In addition, we will see some bitter cold moving in Tuesday morning with temperatures in the teens and wind chills below zero.
High winds will also make blowing and drifting snow a problem.
And we aren’t out of the woods after this round of snow. Wednesday night into Friday morning, the forecast calls for snow, ice and rain.
Make sure you have the FOX19 NOW weather app to track radar and conditions on-the-go.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.