Snow Picks Up Later Today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. A WINTER STORM WARNING continues until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Monday afternoon, snow will pick up after 2pm and continue into the overnight.
Be prepared for travel disruptions and dangerous driving conditions.
Some locations may receive up to 10 inches of snow accumulation, with the chance for higher amounts in some areas. This number will vary depending upon the track and progression of the storm.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the teens to lower 20s throughout the snow event, which means that we’ll see a fluffy, powdery snowfall. In this situation, 1 inch of liquid would make 20 inches of snow. Look for blowing and drifting snow Tuesday morning.
Wednesday night into Friday morning, the forecast calls for snow, ice and rain. It could be quite messy for several days after the big storm Monday and Tuesday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.