St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic closing early

KENTUCKY (FOX19) - St. Elizabeth Healthcare is closing its COVID-19 vaccine clinic early on Monday.
An official with St. Elizabeth says the vaccine clinic will close at 12 p.m. Monday. The clinic will reopen at 12 p.m. Tuesday.
For those who have vaccine appointments scheduled between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, they will be rescheduled for Feb. 27 at the same time.
The COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled for Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. are being moved to Feb. 27 at the same time.
Kentucky is still vaccinating those in groups 1A and 1B.
