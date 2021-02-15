Stay safe on the road if you have to go out into the storm

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Monday and Tuesday’s snowstorm is quickly approaching, make sure you are prepared if you have to venture out.
The Ohio Department of Transportation says they are monitoring the forecast and are treating the roads. They will be fully staffed and say they will be working around the clock to keep the road clear.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say their ‘snowfighters’ will be mobilized starting 8 p.m. Sunday, armed with salt and plows.
If the roads are clear enough to go out, AAA wants you to make sure you and your car are prepared for the difficult conditions. AAA says they responded to 5,000 calls in the Cincinnati tri-state area last week.
AAA recommends packing an emergency kit for your car, they say it should include the following items:
- Fully charged mobile phone pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers including family and emergency services, and car charger
- Bottled water
- First-aid kit
- Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers
- Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats
- Snow shovel
- Blankets
- Extra warm clothing (coat, gloves, hats, scarves)
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Window washer solvent
- Ice scraper with brush
- Cloth or roll of paper towels
- Jumper cables
- Warning devices (flares or triangles)
- Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)
They also suggest drivers check their battery, tires, fluids, brakes, wipers and lights before taking off.
For those that aren’t used to this weather, AAA offers some winter driving tips:
- Turn off cruise control: Avoid using cruise control when driving in wet or icy conditions.
- Buckle up: Each and every passenger (including pets) should be properly restrained.
- Put down the phone: Eliminate all distractions while driving including phones and other electronic devices.
- Move Over: Remember the “Move Over” law when first responders, waste collection workers and emergency roadside assistance workers are assisting motorists along multi-lane roadways.
- See and be seen: Remove snow/ice from the hood, roof, truck, lights, windows and mirrors.
- Slow down and give yourself more room: Increase following distance to at least 10 seconds.
- Stay in your lane: Avoid changing lanes, especially if snow and ice are built up between lanes
- Accelerate gently: If tires lose grip and start to spin, let off on the accelerator.
- Pay close attention on hills: When approaching a hill observe how other drivers are responding and keep far enough behind the vehicle ahead of you so that you will not have to slow down or stop. Once you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed as slowly as possible.
- Avoid slamming on the brakes: A skid can occur when you apply the brakes so hard that one or more wheels lock. Should a skid occur try to remain calm and steer in the direction you want the vehicle to go.
