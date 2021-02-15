Tri-State bracing for two rounds of snow; up to 10 inches may fall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It will be wise to check the forecast and road conditions if you have to head out on Monday.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Tri-State through 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The snow will arrive in two waves. We can expect two to four inches of snow on the ground by 9 a.m.
The second round will start after 3 p.m. with an additional four to six inches of snow falling through the evening and overnight.
We could see up to ten inches of snow when all is said and done however some areas could see higher totals.
Keep in mind, snow totals are highly dependent on the storm track.
Many communities have already declared snow emergencies and are asking people to moved their parked cars from roadways to make it easier for plows to clear streets.
In addition, we will see some bitter cold moving in Tuesday morning with temperatures in the teens and wind chills below zero.
High winds will also make blowing and drifting snow a problem.
