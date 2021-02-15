WATCH LIVE: Snowfall begins ahead of rush hour, heavy accumulation expected

FOX19 NOW’s 3 p.m. newscast will be streamed live below. Mobile Users Watch Here.
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Snow is expected to begin falling throughout Greater Cincinnati around 2 p.m. Monday thanks to a winter weather system that stretches from Texas to Pennsylvania.
Parts of the region got a few inches of snow Monday morning before an hours-long pause. Conditions are expected to “rapidly deteriorate” by mid-afternoon, NWS says.
Heavy accumulation will take place after 3 p.m. through Monday night, then taper off after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Including Monday morning’s snowfall, some areas could see as many as 10 inches of snow. Snowfall totals are highly dependent on the storm track.
Ice is likely to bring significant travel distruption and power outages in the southeast portion of the region, according to NWS. That includes Scioto and Lewis counties, but also into other nearby counties like Mason, Adams, Pike, and Hocking, where sleet is also expected.
Cincinnati police advise a Level 3 snow emergency, if it comes, will be declared by the sheriff’s office. At that point, all highways and roadways would be closed to non-emergency personnel.
Around 1,200 ODOT crews are currently out across Ohio treating and plowing state routes and US routes outside municipalities as well as all interstates.
Snow will stack up quickly, according to ODOT. The National Weather Service says travel will be “very difficult if not impossible” into Tuesday.
Weather and transportation officials are advising people not to drive. If you do drive, be prepared for travel disruptions and dangerous conditions.
Currently several counties in the Tri-STate are at Level 2 snow emergencies.
