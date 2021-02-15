What does a snow emergency mean?

CINCINNATI (FOX19/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Dozens of communities across the Tri-State are under snow emergencies but what does that mean for you?
In Ohio, sheriff’s declare snow emergencies based on road conditions and safety.
In Kentucky, the county government makes the decision regarding snow emergencies but cities can also declare emergencies as well.
Level one means use caution driving.
Level two means drive only if necessary.
Level three means highways and roads are closed to non-emergency vehicles.
Currently, there are no level three emergencies in the Tri-State.
However, Cincinnati police did get on social media to address a level three emergency.
They remind drivers that non-emergency personnel may be arrested if they’re out on the roads.
A yellow advisory means routine travel may be restricted.
An orange watch means only essential travel is recommended.
A red warning means travel may be restricted to emergency workers only.
