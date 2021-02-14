Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS with snow developing after midnight and continuing into Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING until Tuesday at 1 p.m.
The first wave brings moderate to heavy snow from early morning through midday. There will be a bit of a lull during the midday before the second heavier round ramps up Monday evening and continues overnight into Tuesday. Be prepared for travel disruptions and dangerous driving conditions during the winter event.
Some locations could receive up to 10 inches of snow accumulation from this system. This number will vary depending upon the track and progression of the storm.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the teens to lower 20s throughout the snow event, which means that we’ll see a fluffy, powdery snowfall. In this situation, 1 inch of liquid would make 20 inches of snow.
Wednesday night into Friday morning, the forecast calls for snow, ice and rain. It could be quite messy for several days after the big storm Monday and Tuesday.
