Barry Larkin joining Reds’ TV crew

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Former Reds shortstop and Hall of Fame member Barry Larkin is joining the television broadcast team on Fox Sports Ohio, the club announced on Tuesday.
Larkin, who will call 81 of the Reds’ home games, will join new play-by-play announcer John Sadak and long-time Reds announcers Chris Welsh and Jeff Brantley.
“I’m really looking forward to the consistency and the conversations, and that’s what I plan on bringing to the broadcast booth,” Larkin said. “I know people want to know what’s happening on the field and, more importantly, why it’s happening. I look forward to being able to educate and inform.”
Larkin has previously done live games and studio work for ESPN, but has recently served as a roving minor league instructor for the Reds - and has often been rumored as being interested in the Reds managerial position.
“This in no way is any attempt to get me any closer to managing the Cincinnati Reds,” Larkin said. “I’m a David Bell fan, and I support him and want him to do well. I know last time I mentioned it, it was Bryan Price at the helm and it was misconstrued as me saying that I would like to manage, and I think it just created some bad feelings which really weren’t there, but it is what it is.”
Larkin will make his Reds broadcasting debut on Opening Day when the Reds host the Cardinals.
