Cincinnati transplant, beloved sea cow, released into open waters

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Young Truffleshuffle, a one-time favorite at the Cincinnati Zoo, bade farewell to his steadfast care team in Tampa Bay Monday.
A princely sea cow if ever there was one, Truffleshuffle swam into open waters near Apollo Beach Monday morning.
He is the 20th manatee to be rehabilitated and released in Cincinnati during the zoo’s two-decade run participating in the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership.
Truffleshuffle and another young manatee, Pippin, were transported to Orlando September 2020. Since then, the pair have been getting reacquainted with that good Florida sunshine — and the seawater, which, on balance for a manatee, might be more important.
Pippin, the smaller of the two, requires a bit more time before he flies the coop.
But Tuesday, with a bindle over his shoulder and an eye on the horizon, it was Truffleshuffle’s turn to get going on the big ol’ road of life.
Winton Ray is manatee curator at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens.
“Our team was honored to be a part of Truffleshuffle’s journey. Rehabilitating Florida Manatees is important conservation work that happens right here in Avondale,” Ray said. “The goal of the MRP program is to rescue, rehabilitate, and release manatees. We cared for Truffleshuffle for a year to get him ready for this moment, and it’s a joyous occasion.”
The Cincinnati Zoo is one of just two facilities outside Florida that provides non-critical care for manatees.
It’s care that just got a bit more luxe, thanks to a recent renovation of the pool and building at its manatee habitat, Manatee Springs.
As for Truffleshuffle’s potential successors, the zoo says SeaWorld Orlando is “currently overflowing with rescued manatees” and that Manatee Springs may welcome new residents soon.
“Providing second-stage care opens up valuable space at critical care facilities like Sea World Orlando and gives our guests the opportunity to learn about these remarkable animals and the collaborative effort to rescue and rehabilitate them,” said Ray.
