Cold Temperatures and our Next Chance of Snow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Snow totals ended up being considerably less than forecast because of the transition of the precipitation to sleet and freezing rain. Totals ranged from 3 to 6 inches with about a half-inch of sleet/freezing rain.
As temperatures drop to the single digits in many locations, there will be subzero wind chill values.
Little melting will take place the next few days when the sun peeks through the clouds with temperatures, for the most part, remaining colder than freezing through the weekend.
Wednesday night through Friday morning, the forecast calls for another round of accumulating snow.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.