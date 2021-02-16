Kentucky state offices closed Tuesday due to dangerous road conditions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear said state office buildings are closed Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to icy and dangerous road conditions.
Employees able to telecommute and essential employees designated for mandatory operations should continue to report to work as directed by agency management. State employees with questions regarding this closure should contact either their agency’s management or human resources office.
“Transportation crews have been and will continue to aggressively treat roads as well as respond to downed trees while our emergency management teams and Kentucky National Guard soldiers continue to respond,” Gov. Beshear said. “To help those on the front lines and to prevent incidents, we need every Kentuckian who can to stay home and off these hazardous roads.”
If Kentuckians are experiencing a downed power line or power outage, please contact your local utility company. If possible, use an alternate source of heat, but be aware of the dangers of alternate heat sources and carbon monoxide poisoning.
Generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows. Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home. Visit http://www.cdc.gov/co/guidelines.htm for more information.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.