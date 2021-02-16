New unsolved homicide posters for victims in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A new poster featuring the faces of people who have been murdered will be posted around the community this week as part of an effort to get justice for the families left behind.
Fourteen faces are displayed on the latest “Unsolved Homicides” poster, all of them people who have been murdered in Hamilton County.
Tracey Ford-Hammons is one of the victims who is on the poster. Deputies said she was killed in Woodlawn on her way home from work in November 2020.
Her family members say they miss her every day.
“It’s definitely been like a void in the family as far as her presence,” Renardo Haro, Ford-Hammons’ son-in-law, said. “Awesome mother, sister, grandmother, she was the best of the best.”
For Hope Dudley, who designed the poster, it represents 14 years of fighting for justice through her non-profit U Can Speak For Me.
“Putting these flyers and this information out there, it lets people know that we have not forgotten about them,” Dudley said.
Dudley says she understands what the families are feeling because her son, Chaz Dudley, was killed in a shooting in 2007. His case remains unsolved, and his birthday is this week.
“Since my son would’ve been 40, I did 400 flyers and 50 posters,” Dudley said.
Some of the cases on the flyer go back almost two decades, while others are much more recent. Dudley says the flyer will be shared on social media and placed inside government buildings and businesses.
Ford-Hammons’ relatives hope the right person might see it and feel compelled to do the right thing.
“We know that we can’t rewind time. We can’t go back to November the 5th. We know that there’s nothing we can do to bring her back, but the family would love to have some type of closure,” Haro said.
Dudley is encouraging people who come across the poster to make copies and share them as much as possible.
Anyone with information on any of the cases can call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. There is a $2,500 reward.
