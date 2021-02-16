P.G. Sittenfeld’s attorneys argue to have charges against him dropped

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The legal team for suspended city councilmember P.G. Sittenfeld argued in federal court Tuesday that the corruption-related charges he’s facing should be dropped.
Sittenfeld, 36, was indicted on two counts each of honest services wire fraud, bribery, and attempted extortion by a government official in Nov. 2020.
According to the indictment, Sittenfeld accepted bribe money in 2018 and 2019 while promising to “deliver the votes” and perform other official actions with respect to a development project before city council.
In court Tuesday, Sittenfeld’s legal team maintained the indictment actually shows he did not engage in a quid pro quo agreement.
The defense arguments were presented by Matthew Dreeben who has joined Sittendfeld’s legal team along with Charlie Rittgers Sr. and Charlie Rittgers Jr.
They say Sittenfeld has always been pro-development and that his actions represented typical business as is conducted by politicians.
U.S. Attorney Matthew Singer argued that a jury should decide the case. Singer also stated that the government has more evidence than what was presented in the indictment.
The judge did not reveal when he will make a decision in the case.
Sittenfeld agreed to a voluntary suspension from office pending the outcome of the charges against him.
