‘Refrain from all travel:’ 3 Indiana counties under Red advisory

INDIANA (FOX19) - Three southeast Indiana counties are under the highest advisory level of the state’s system.
Franklin, Ripley, and Union counties are all under a Red Warning, which is the highest level on the advisory system, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
When a Red Warning is declared, here is what residents are directed to do:
- Refrain from all travel.
- Comply with necessary emergency measures.
- Cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans.
- Obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
As for the other counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area, they are still in an Orange Watch. Under this level, only essential travel like to and from work is recommended.
