1 dead, 2 critically injured in Westwood shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Westwood.
Reports of the shooting came in shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Montana Avenue and Westwood Northern Boulevard.
One person is dead, police say.
Two other victims are being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with critical injuries.
The suspect vehicle is a black or possibly green SUV last seen leaving the scene inbound on Westwood Northern.
Westwood Northern is closed from Ferncroft to Montana, police say. Outbound traffic should divert onto McHenry to Harrison.
Police tell us this will be an “active issue for several hours.”
