Snowfall totals varying across Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Snowfall totals varied across the Tri-State with some places seeing a few inches and others recording nearly half a foot.
The totals ranged from around 3″ to near 6″ with about a half-inch of sleet/freezing rain.
Here are some of the recorded totals across the Tri-State:
- Batesville - 5.2″
- Blue Ash - 3.2″
- CVG - 3.7″
- Fairfield - 4.3″
- Groesbeck - 3.6″
- Hamilton - 4.3″
- Mason - 3.5″
- Sharonville - 4.1″
- Wilmington - 3.5″
Snow totals ended up being considerably less than forecast because of the transition of the precipitation to sleet and freezing rain, the FOX19 NOW weather team explains.
Due to low, sometimes single-digit temperatures, little melting will take place the next few days.
Another round of snow is expected starting Wednesday night and continuing through Friday morning, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.
