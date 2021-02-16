Trash collection delayed as crews work to remove snow from streets

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Trash collections will be delayed as the Department of Public Services crews work to clear the streets of snow and ice.
Crews are still working to clear the streets and the task won’t be getting easier, according to DPS.
Now that the snow has fallen, temperatures are expected to fall into the single digits, which DPS says makes clearing the streets even tougher.
DPS says the mix of ice, compacted snow, and low temps has slowed its progress in cleaning the streets.
The slowing of the cleaning process will cause a delay in trash collection, DPS says.
Residents are asked to leave their trash collection items on the curb until crews can get to them. DPS didn’t say how much of a delay there might be.
DPS also asks residents not to push any snow into the streets. Pushing snow out into the street could create hazards not only for DPS vehicles but pedestrian vehicles also.
