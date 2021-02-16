Where’s the salt? Tri-State stores struggle to meet enormous demand

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As snow storms continue to make their way through the region — another one is expected Thursday — folks in the Tri-State are trying to stock up on salt.
The problem? You can hardly find it.
“We haven’t had a good snow storm in four to five years, and Cincinnati is making it all up in one week,” Mike Schneider explained. “So it’s just supply and demand.”
Schneider is manager of Woods Hardware in Downtown Cincinnati. He says the store is nearly out of snow supplies, with salt being the most prized and rarest commodity.
Chris Brown of Elsmere, Kentucky hopes more is on the way.
“The stores have not had salt since last week,” Brown said. “I had some leftover from last season and went through that lickety split in two weeks. But now they just doin’t have any. I’m like, ‘What is the meaning of this?’”
The salty and salt-seeking might cry foul at so much of the good stuff being stored in those telltale white domes around the region. But that salt is earmarked for snow plow trucks — and the roads.
“Every day leading up to today, I have been looking for salt,” Brown said. “I even tried online ordering it at Kroger and Walmart, and they were like, ‘We got it, we got it,’ and then they don’t have it.”
Some suppliers came to the rescue on Monday, when Merrilees Hardware left 10 tons of salt in buckets outside for people to come pick up.
That’s a lot, right? It was gone in hours, leaving those who couldn’t make it in time stepping gingerly back into their homes.
Schneider says on Saturday three skids of rock salt and one skid of calcium chloride sold by noon across more than 200 transactions.
“It was kind of ridiculous,” he said.
Schneider adds 25 bags of salt are coming in soon but he doesn’t know when they’ll be able to get a large shipment.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.