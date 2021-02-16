Woman dies weeks after being rescued from burning home

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman, who was saved from a burning home earlier in February, has died.
Beth Lang, 53, was rescued from her home on West Cherry Street on Feb. 2.
Her neighbor, Jerry James, saw the fire and ran into the home and pulled Lang from it. James was on Facebook Live as he searched for and rescued the 53-year-old.
Lang was taken to the hospital, but died on Feb. 14, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
