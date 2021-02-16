Woman dies weeks after being rescued from burning home

Woman dies weeks after being rescued from burning home
Jerry James found and pulled his neighbor out of her burning home around 12 p.m. in the 300 block of West Cherry Street in Georgetown. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet | February 16, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 1:20 PM

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman, who was saved from a burning home earlier in February, has died.

Beth Lang, 53, was rescued from her home on West Cherry Street on Feb. 2.

Her neighbor, Jerry James, saw the fire and ran into the home and pulled Lang from it. James was on Facebook Live as he searched for and rescued the 53-year-old.

Lang was taken to the hospital, but died on Feb. 14, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

This is very bad news ... worst case scenario,, the fire victim (Beth Lang),, has passed ,, the famiky wants to thank...

Posted by Jerry James on Sunday, February 14, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.