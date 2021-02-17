Cincinnati St. Patrick’s Parade canceled

The celebration was originally scheduled for March 13. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Maggy Mcdonel | February 17, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST - Updated February 17 at 8:17 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s annual St. Patrick’s day parade has been canceled due to COVID-19, officials say.

The celebration was originally scheduled for March 13; Cincinnati St. Patrick’s Parade Committee Chairman Chris Schulte says, “We will see you all again Saturday, March 12, 2022.”

Schulte says it was a difficult decision to be made for the second year in a row, but they understand the difficulties created by the pandemic.

He encourages those who want to celebrate the day to do it safely and “support those local restaurants & businesses who are struggling through these times.”

