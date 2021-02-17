Cincy neighborhood mobilizes ‘Snow Angels’ to shovel for those who can’t

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With all the recent snow — and more on the way! — lots of people have been busy shoveling snow around their homes and neighborhoods.
If you’re having trouble keeping up, a group in Northside is here to help.
The Northside Snow Angels has been busy clearing sidewalks in front of folks’ homes, just out of the goodness of their hearts.
“We know that things are really rough for people financially because of the pandemic, and there are a lot of people that are house-bound, and so this is just a way of being a little kind and generous on the outside in a time when we can’t be inside with one another,” said Katie Vogel.
Vogel explains she wants to transform snow removal from a shame-and-blame game into a volunteer-led effort.
Just a day after she started circulating signups, it’s already a big hit.
“We’ve had dozens of people volunteer,” Vogel said. “We now have block captains all over the neighborhood, and so if people aren’t requesting as quickly as we’re getting volunteers, we’re asking people to just go out with a shovel and see what needs to be done and just do it.”
She adds you don’t have to wait for someone to ask for help either.
“If you’re a younger, able-bodied person, this is your chance to stand up and do something kind for people around you, and to especially consider that a lot of disabilities are invisible, and we shouldn’t be sitting there judging somebody for maybe not being out at the crack of dawn and shoveling their sidewalks, and instead we can stand up and do something kind,” she said.
