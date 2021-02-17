Jammin’ for Jesiah: Community supporting 2-month-old baby with rare medical condition

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - At just two months old, a local boy is already in the fight of his life as he battles an extremely rare condition, but his relatives are calling him a true miracle.
Jesiah Fisher is only a baby, but he is already an inspiration to those who love him most.
“He’s a pretty good fighter, and we have a big following in faith around here, and a lot of wonderful friends with support, and I’ll tell you what, it takes an army to get you through something like this,” Jessie Lyn Fisher, Jesiah’s grandmother, said.
Jesiah’s mother, Rose Maloney, says Jesiah has Congenital High Airway Obstruction Syndrome, known as CHAOS.
Doctors explain his airway is completely blocked. Because of that, Jesiah has been on a trach, a ventilator and has a G-tube.
According to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital website, the condition is incredibly rare, with fewer than 50 cases reported since 1989.
“The doctors told me, you know, ‘There is a possibility he won’t make it, and you have to be prepared for that, and you have to be ready for that,’ and I said, ‘There’s a possibility he could make it,’” Maloney said.
Because of his health, Jesiah currently requires around-the-clock care. It can be difficult for his loved ones to determine what he needs and when he needs it because he cannot communicate the way a baby typically would.
“He just makes the crying motion, but nothing comes out,” Maloney said.
Jesiah has been at Children’s since his birth. Eventually, it will be time for him to head home, but Maloney says she recently went through a rough patch and ended up homeless.
Lyn Fisher has been working to change that.
“Our community said, ‘We are behind you 100 percent. Let’s get them a home,’” Fisher said. “‘Let’s get them a nursery. Let’s get them what they need.’”
Through her business, the Lebanon Grand Opry House, Lyn Fisher is planning a fundraiser for March 28 called “Jammin’ for Jesiah.”
The ultimate goal is to get Jesiah, his siblings and Maloney a permanent place to live that is properly equipped for Jesiah’s needs.
So far, the family says the support has been incredible.
“They’re donating gift baskets and raffle baskets, and I’ve got vans and people coming in to sing and play and give their own time and people to cook the food and fix it for the benefit and just serve it,” Fisher said.
Jesiah is facing an uphill battle, but with the community behind them, his loved ones believe he will continue to fight whatever obstacles come his way.
“[He’s] a little miracle guy, and he’s tough enough to hang out with us,” Lyn Fisher said.
Maloney says doctors hope to one day reconstruct an airway for Jesiah.
Per Fisher, they have found an apartment for Jesiah and his family, so they are now focusing on helping with medical needs.
The “Jammin’ for Jesiah” event will take place from 2-6 p.m. on March 28 at the Lebanon Grand Opry House, 620 N. Broadway, Lebanon, OH 45036.
The event will include live music, food and raffle baskets. Lyn Fisher said the money raised will go toward Jesiah’s nursery and other medical supplies. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and socially distance throughout the event.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.