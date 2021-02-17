Funeral arrangements announced for late Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy

Funeral arrangements announced for late Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy
Deputy Donald Gilreath III was a member of the sheriff's office for more than 15 years. (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 16, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 9:01 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Final funeral arrangements have been set for Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Donald Gilreath III.

Gilreath died from complications related to COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office on Feb. 12.

He had served the sheriff’s office with distinction since April 2005, she sheriff’s office says.

A law enforcement visitation will be held 9:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at the Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Cincinnati, OH.

A private visitation for family and friends will follow until 2 p.m.

A private family ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the HCSO Facebook Page.

After that ceremony, a graveside service will take place with a ceremonial presentation from the sheriff’s office to Gilreath’s family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Deputy Gilreath’s honor to The Shield at www.theshieldohio.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.