Funeral arrangements announced for late Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Final funeral arrangements have been set for Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Donald Gilreath III.
Gilreath died from complications related to COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office on Feb. 12.
He had served the sheriff’s office with distinction since April 2005, she sheriff’s office says.
A law enforcement visitation will be held 9:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at the Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Cincinnati, OH.
A private visitation for family and friends will follow until 2 p.m.
A private family ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the HCSO Facebook Page.
After that ceremony, a graveside service will take place with a ceremonial presentation from the sheriff’s office to Gilreath’s family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Deputy Gilreath’s honor to The Shield at www.theshieldohio.com.
