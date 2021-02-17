Hoxworth offering incentives for donations after snowstorm slows blood donations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hoxworth Blood Center is offering incentives for donations after the recent winter weather affected the local blood supply.
They say the snowstorm that shut down the Cincinnati area also shut down blood drives and caused missed donation appointments over several days.
Hoxworth says barely half of the donations necessary for local hospitals have been collected.
Officials say Hoxworth is the only provider of blood products in the tri-State area and must collect at least 400 units of blood and 50 units of platelets every day to meet the local hospital’s demand.
The donation center is offering $10 e-gift cards to all those who donate between Feb. 17-21.
“While the rest of us were cozying up and watching the snow earlier this week, patients in more than 30 local hospitals were still receiving lifesaving blood and platelet transfusions,” says Alecia Lipton, director of public relations for Hoxworth.
Lipton says Hoxworth is also offering a “refer a friend’ promotion during February. If a friend or family referred to donate, both individuals would get a $5 e-gift card.
Appointments for blood donation are encouraged to maintain proper social distancing, and masks are required, Hoxworth says.
