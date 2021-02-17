In-person Flying Pig Marathon postponed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Flying Pig and other Pig Works races have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Flying Pig Marathon and Bockfest 5K will be held on their originally scheduled weekends, virtually.
Organizers say the Flying Pig Marathon and Queen Bee Half Marathon are being rescheduled for the weekend of Oct. 29-31.
“We also want to recognize the dozens of corporate partners, thousands of volunteers, and numerous community partners for their on-going loyal support of the ‘Pig,’ said Iris Simpson, Bush President & CEO of Pig Works.
