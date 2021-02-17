Inmate charged in alleged assault on deputy at Hamilton County Justice Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man accused of assaulting a corrections officer at the Hamilton County Justice Center now faces charges in connection with the incident.
It happened Sunday morning, according to court records, when Deputy Terry Langford ordered all inmates back into their cells so the unit could be cleaned.
One inmate, Felton Walker, 39, refused to comply with Langford’s orders and started beating on the windows, the court says.
Langford tried getting Walker into his cell when a “struggle ensued,” the court says.
Deputy Langford hit his head against the wall during the struggle and suffered a small cut above his eye.
Walker was eventually subdued and placed in handcuffs, the court says.
Langford was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion.
Walker now faces a felony assault charge.
A judge set his bond at $100,000 Tuesday.
His next court appearance on the charge is Feb. 24.
