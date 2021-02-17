Juvenile arrested after threat made against Bellevue parochial school

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A juvenile from Burlington faces charges of terroristic threatening in connection with a threat made against Holy Trinity School, according to Bellevue police.
School officials received an email Tuesday from the school website that contained threatening information towards students, Principal Katie Jacobs explained Wednesday in a letter to parents. The email consisted of made-up contact information.
Bellevue police were immediately notified, according to Jacobs.
Bellevue police and Boone County police investigated and took the juvenile into custody Wednesday. The investigation revealed the school was not in any danger, according to Jacobs.
It remains unclear whether the juvenile is a student at the school.
Responding to apparent criticisms from parents, the Bellevue Police Department wrote Wednesday it initially withheld information about the threat due to the open and ongoing nature of the investigation.
Officers were at the school from 6:30 a.m.-1 pm., and students received an escort to church for Ash Wednesday services, the department notes.
“The safety and wellbeing of our students is always our top priority,” Jacobs said. “Together as a community we continue to practice and review our safety measures and ensure that learning can take place in a faith-filled secure environment.”
