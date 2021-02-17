Kellogg cutting 250 jobs from Mariemont plant

MARIEMONT, Ohio (FOX19) - 250 Kellogg’s employees will lose their job by the end of the year, Mayor Bill Brown confirmed to FOX19 NOW.
The loss of jobs at Kellogg’s plant in Mariemont is a result of two things, the mayor says.
Around 165 hourly workers on two lines will lose their job because Kellogg is moving the production of Zesta and Toasteds to a plant in Tennessee, according to Mayor Brown.
The mayor tells FOX19 NOW these two lines will be closed by the end of 2021.
Around 65 hourly employees will lose their job when the agreement between Kellogg and Ferrrera Company ends this year. This is expected to happen in the middle of the year.
The two changes will also result in around 20 salaried positions being eliminated.
Mayor Brown says employees were notified of the coming changes on Jan. 29.
