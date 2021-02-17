Local 100-year-old woman receives vaccine at UC Health

By Maggy Mcdonel | February 17, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 2:29 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local woman who recently celebrated her 100th birthday received her COVID vaccine at UC Health.

UC Health officials say Carolyn Salvato, a retired schoolteacher, arrived at UC Saturday with her son and daughter-in-law.

Salvator was met with a bouquet of flowers from health officials accompanied by the UC Bearcat.

“It’s important to get it,” she said. “So [we can] stay healthy.”

