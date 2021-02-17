Local 100-year-old woman receives vaccine at UC Health

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local woman who recently celebrated her 100th birthday received her COVID vaccine at UC Health.
UC Health officials say Carolyn Salvato, a retired schoolteacher, arrived at UC Saturday with her son and daughter-in-law.
Salvator was met with a bouquet of flowers from health officials accompanied by the UC Bearcat.
“It’s important to get it,” she said. “So [we can] stay healthy.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.