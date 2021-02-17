Man in critical condition after deputy-involved shooting

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man is in critical condition after a deputy-involved shooting in Deerfield Township Monday evening.
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 7800 block of Hunt Club Drive a little before 7 p.m. for a well-being check.
After several minutes of attempting to make contact with the resident, deputies say the front door opened, and the suspect shot at deputy Sara Vaught who was standing on the porch.
Vaught, who was not injured, shot the suspect several times, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials say deputies on the scene began to perform lifesaving measures on the suspect, who is now in critical however stable condition.
The sheriff’s office says Vaught has been put on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
Deputies say they expect several charges to be filed against the suspect Wednesday.
