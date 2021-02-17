More snow on the way tonight and Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds will continue to increase as we continue through midday. Cold air is locked in. It will stay cold with highs in the lower 20s. Thursday and Friday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS with snow developing late tonight. Much of the Tri-State goes under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 7 p.m.
Right now, the advisory covers Northern Kentucky counties and counties east of Hamilton in Ohio, late this evening through Friday morning. More counties could be added as the storm moves closer. While snow accumulations in our advisory areas will range from 2 to 4 inches, 1 to 2 inches are possible in areas north and west of Cincinnati.
Many of us will wake up to fresh snow on the ground Thursday morning. That’s going to complicate the morning drive, but it should be manageable if you allow extra time. Some locations could see additional snow bursts from late morning into mid afternoon on Thursday. Daytime temperatures should reach around 30 degrees with a light mix possible late in the afternoon.
Some slick spots will remain Friday morning, but the snow will be finished and we’ll dry out through Saturday.
Our next system approaches the area on Sunday. Many locations could see rain or freezing rain by late Sunday evening into Monday morning.
