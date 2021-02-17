933 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 933 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Indiana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 651,453, the ISDH reports.
Four southeast Indiana counties reported a single-digit number of new cases. Two counties reported zero new cases on Wednesday.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: Nine new cases (5,321 total)
- Franklin County: One new case (1,579 total)
- Ohio County: One new case (522 total)
- Ripley County: Four new cases (3,222 total)
- Switzerland County: Zero new cases (745 total)
- Union County: Zero new cases (660 total)
The ISDH reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.
11,825 people in Indiana have died from the virus since March 16, 2020.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.7%.
Indiana residents ages 65 and older can now sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
The next group of eligible Hoosiers will include those ages 60 and up. The date for when this will happen is still unknown though.
Gov. Eric Holcomb will give his weekly update on the COVID-19 rollout and response at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the press conference live in this story at that time.
