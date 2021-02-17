NKY regional vaccination site to remain open despite snow storm

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The Northern Kentucky Convention Center will keep its vaccination appointments Thursday despite a snow storm expected the same morning.
Last Thursday’s vaccination appointments were rescheduled due to the region’s initial blast of snow. Many appointments were moved to this Thursday, raising the stakes for the site’s availability as more winter weather bears down on the region.
The storm could drop as many as three inches of snow on a region that, at this point, needs more snowfall like it needs a kick in the shins.
If it’s too difficult or dangerous for Kentuckians to reach their appointments, they are encouraged to reschedule them using the link in their appointment confirmation email.
The virus continues to show a decline in the commonwealth.
Wednesday Kentucky recorded 1,017 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18 new virus-related deaths.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 6.99 percent.
Currently 934 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 259 are in ICUs and 128 are on ventilators.
Still, Gov. Andy Beshear said it’s too early to relax precautions.
“We have made incredible strides against this evil virus, but we can’t let up yet,” he said. “Even Kentuckians who have been vaccinated should continue to mask up, social distance and keep any gatherings small. Team Kentucky, we are so close to getting through this together, but we must remain vigilant and run through the finish line to slow the spread and save as many lives as possible.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.