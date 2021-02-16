Son, daughter haunted by father’s mysterious death in Saint Bernard

SAINT BERNARD, Ohio (FOX19) - On the evening of Feb. 16, 2005, police officers were called to Interstate-75 South near the Norwood Lateral on reports of a crash. They found a gunshot victim.
Andrew Douglas Johnson was 47 at the time. He would die at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
His son says he was shot in the head.
Sixteen years later, Johnson’s children maintain that one day justice will be served in his name. But so little is known about what happened to him that their belief seems rooted more in prayer than expectation.
“No idea... no idea even why... how... where?” Torri Gist, Johnson’s daughter, struggles in vain even to describe her father’s death, let alone properly mourn it. She was 25 at the time. “It was just like a blank, and it was just, like... the case, they said they were looking for somebody, and it went totally flat, and we never heard anything else.”
No arrests have been made in Johnson’s death.
“I just don’t think he deserved that,” Dejaie Johnson said. “And the person that knows what happened knows he didn’t deserve that, because he would’ve given the shirt off his back. He would do whatever he could to help you.”
Dejaie Johnson was 15 years old when his father died. He and Torri say moving on has been that much more difficult with this void hanging over them — no good leads, no persons of interest, now just a file that reads their father’s name in the cold case vault on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.
It continues to haunt their lives.
“I can’t hang up my dad’s pictures because I can’t look at his face,” Torri said. “It’s hard for me to look at my younger brother because he looks exactly like him. It’s kind of nerve-wracking because I don’t know what it was done for.”
Dejaie and Torri urge anyone with information to contact Saint Bernard police.
“I am trying to get some closure so that I can possibly handle this a little better than what I have,” Torri said.
“It would bring much closure,” Dejaie added. “It would bring a little bit of peace.It would bring home that somebody had the courage to speak up and bring a family answers that they’ve been searching for for 16 years.”
